Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.29. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.20 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.09.

ULTA opened at $407.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $381.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.82. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $417.85.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Amundi bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,386,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

