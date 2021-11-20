Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $75.77

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.77 and last traded at $76.13, with a volume of 2613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.49.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $287,860.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

