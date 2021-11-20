UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Uma Wilson Sells 275 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
UMBF stock opened at $106.23 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 18.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 47.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.
About UMB Financial
UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.
