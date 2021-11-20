UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Uma Wilson Sells 275 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

UMBF stock opened at $106.23 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 18.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 47.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

