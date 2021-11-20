UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.08

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $107.08 and last traded at $107.08, with a volume of 4819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.08.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $219,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,920 shares of company stock worth $782,273 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,551,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,560,000 after acquiring an additional 84,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in UMB Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,813,000 after acquiring an additional 238,248 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,200,000 after acquiring an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in UMB Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,491,000 after acquiring an additional 311,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UMB Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

