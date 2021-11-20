Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,800 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on Unilever in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on Unilever in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,250 ($55.53).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,849 ($50.29) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.10 billion and a PE ratio of 21.82. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,919.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,105.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a GBX 35.98 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.