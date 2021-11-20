Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 100.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 88.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.30 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.