uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is $1.06. uniQure posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7,100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $8.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

QURE traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,432. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $217,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $164,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,623 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 241.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,944 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 151.8% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 711,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after purchasing an additional 428,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in uniQure by 30,689.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 338,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in uniQure by 145.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 553,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 328,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in uniQure by 289.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 260,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

