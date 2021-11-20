United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Down 21.1% in October

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

United Bancorp stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. United Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $90.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. United Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

In other news, CEO Scott A. Everson sold 4,600 shares of United Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $70,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 12.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Bancorp by 49.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in United Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Bancorp by 19.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.