Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Unity Software (NYSE:U) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unity Software Inc. provides platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The company platform provides set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles and augmented and virtual reality devices. Unity Software Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Unity Software alerts:

U has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $189.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.03. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.70 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $940,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,791,965 shares of company stock worth $268,926,463 in the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Unity Software by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,310,000 after buying an additional 113,064 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Unity Software by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 801.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,223,000 after buying an additional 1,980,428 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Software (U)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.