Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Univar Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.80 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Univar Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $28.09 on Thursday. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. FMR LLC raised its position in Univar Solutions by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,871 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $49,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Univar Solutions by 48.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,976,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,599 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 19.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,934 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $24,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

