Universal (NYSE:UVV) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Universal stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. Universal has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Universal alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is 78.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Universal by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,226,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,146,000 after buying an additional 61,196 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.