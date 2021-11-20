Universal (NYSE:UVV) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Universal stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. Universal has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.68.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is 78.79%.
About Universal
Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.
