Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Director Sells $7,376,700.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Director Mary Hentges sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.89, for a total value of $7,376,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $206.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.71. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion and a PE ratio of 258.71. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $3,375,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $6,251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $3,154,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

