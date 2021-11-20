Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Director Sells $7,376,700.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Director Mary Hentges sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.89, for a total value of $7,376,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of UPST stock opened at $206.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.71. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion and a PE ratio of 258.71. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $3,375,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $6,251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $3,154,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
