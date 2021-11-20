Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in October

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the October 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBAAF opened at $2.83 on Friday. Urbana has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corp. engages in private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and to invest in publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity. The company was founded on August 25, 1947 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

