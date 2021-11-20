UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($5.08) Per Share

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will earn ($5.08) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.89). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 707.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 49.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $174,000.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

