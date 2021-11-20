Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.58 Million

Brokerages expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will post sales of $34.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.26 million to $35.00 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $32.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $137.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $139.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $141.74 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $143.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

UBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 5,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,619. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.43%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

