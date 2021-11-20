Urus Price Tops $6.00 (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Urus coin can currently be bought for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00047782 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00219762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00088990 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

