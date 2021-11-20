US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.05 million.
A number of brokerages have commented on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
ECOL opened at $35.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.17. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 89.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,964 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the second quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 273.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
About US Ecology
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
