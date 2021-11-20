US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.05 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get US Ecology alerts:

ECOL opened at $35.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.17. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 89.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,964 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the second quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 273.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.