USDK (USDK) Achieves Market Cap of $28.66 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.66 million and approximately $155.57 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00069770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00072176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00091290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,216.60 or 0.07295680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,952.72 or 1.00271478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.