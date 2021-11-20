Vale (NYSE:VALE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.36

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 499816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

VALE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

