Vale (NYSE:VALE) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $13.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America cut Vale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.80 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group cut Vale from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Vale from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.70.

NYSE VALE opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06. Vale has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. Equities analysts predict that Vale will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.684 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vale by 22.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vale by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 171,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vale by 20,005.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,519 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

