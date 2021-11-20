VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Purchased by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 361.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 285.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.31 on Friday. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $25.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36.

