Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,632,000 after acquiring an additional 170,316 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,896,000 after acquiring an additional 52,351 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average is $63.08.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

