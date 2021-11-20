Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 155,018 Shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in NexImmune were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEXI. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,612,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NexImmune by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 111,794 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. 42.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEXI. Raymond James decreased their price target on NexImmune from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NEXI opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. NexImmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexImmune, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

