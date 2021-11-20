Vanguard Group Inc. Has $6.06 Million Holdings in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.84% of Northern Technologies International worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 27,675 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 47,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 12,989 shares during the period. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $16.00 on Friday. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.76 million, a PE ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTIC. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Northern Technologies International Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

