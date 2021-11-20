Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 302,358 Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 302,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,159,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRT opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karat Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Karat Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

