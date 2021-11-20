Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 277,698 Shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,811,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.78% of Quotient worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,481,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after buying an additional 597,154 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 4.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,448,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 28.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 545,157 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 30.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $207.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.30. Quotient Limited has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $7.59.

QTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

