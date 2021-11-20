Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 291,370 Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,232,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 291,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceSource International were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SREV. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the 2nd quarter worth $526,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 178,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 105,347 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,277 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 44,763 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $107.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.92.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.58 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 9.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $340,400 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

