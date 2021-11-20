Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 67,815 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Graham by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Graham by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHM opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $138.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39. Graham Co. has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Graham had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -209.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on GHM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

