Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 88,075 Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.09% of Intellicheck worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 65.0% in the second quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 63,139 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 90.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $101.53 million, a PE ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 1.81.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. On average, analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

