Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT) Shares Up 1%

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT) shares traded up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.75 and last traded at $89.59. 1,786,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,280,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.72.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.19.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.