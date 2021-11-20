Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $2,139,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,251,000 after acquiring an additional 409,914 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 461,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,244,000 after acquiring an additional 403,691 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,257,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,828,000 after acquiring an additional 947,591 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $79.45 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $57.61 and a 52 week high of $79.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.121 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

