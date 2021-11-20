Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.72 and a 200 day moving average of $91.61. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $88.26 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,906,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 56.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after buying an additional 124,565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,459,000. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 19.2% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 404,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,243,000 after buying an additional 65,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000.

