Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.24. Approximately 25,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,869,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VXRT shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $883.49 million, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1,171.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 447.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

