Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,319 shares of company stock worth $29,033,769. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $230.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $230.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

