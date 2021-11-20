Veriti Management LLC Buys 7,415 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,563 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at about $89,162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,192,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,405,000 after purchasing an additional 83,460 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,489,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after purchasing an additional 194,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 433.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCS. UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Barclays from 240.00 to 250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from 205.00 to 240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.38.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

