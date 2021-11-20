Veriti Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 22.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,186,000 after buying an additional 60,751 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,173,000 after acquiring an additional 90,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,297,000 after acquiring an additional 242,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,546,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,104,000 after acquiring an additional 37,528 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $64.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.68. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

