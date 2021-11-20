Veriti Management LLC Has $594,000 Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 20.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Moody’s by 650.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Moody’s by 86.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 125.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 900.0% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.50.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $387.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $377.67 and a 200-day moving average of $366.95. The company has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $261.38 and a 52-week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $709,492 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

