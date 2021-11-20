Veriti Management LLC Has $637,000 Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,711.35.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,859.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,745.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,601.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,941.36.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $30.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

