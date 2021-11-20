Veriti Management LLC Sells 1,748 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,727,000 after purchasing an additional 369,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,874,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,345,000 after purchasing an additional 122,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Church & Dwight by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,303,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,558,000 after purchasing an additional 96,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $92.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $93.06.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

