Verso Tops One Day Volume of $801,311.00 (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 34.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Verso has a market cap of $8.85 million and approximately $801,311.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verso has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar. One Verso coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00071448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00090176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.78 or 0.07309365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,268.94 or 0.99916990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

