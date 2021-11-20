Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verve Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes VERVE-101. Verve Therapeutics is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VERV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERV. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,494,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,040,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,719,000. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

