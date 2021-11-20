Vetri Trading Down 21% Over Last Week (VLD)

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Vetri has a market cap of $2.83 million and $651.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vetri coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vetri has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vetri alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.00219612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00089279 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vetri Profile

Vetri (CRYPTO:VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vetri’s official website is vetri.global . The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Vetri Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vetri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vetri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vetri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vetri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.