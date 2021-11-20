Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV) Short Interest Update

Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the October 14th total of 73,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of VEV opened at $3.78 on Friday. Vicinity Motor has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $10.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vicinity Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

