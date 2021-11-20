Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Trading Down 1.3%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as 17.20 and last traded at 17.43. Approximately 124,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 230,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at 17.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 17.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71.

Victoria Gold Company Profile (TSE:VGCX)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.