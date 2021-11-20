Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 400 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,555,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SAP by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

NYSE:SAP opened at $140.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.08. The stock has a market cap of $173.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $115.70 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.