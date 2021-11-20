Vigilant Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Sanofi by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 8.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $127.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

