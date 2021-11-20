Vipstar Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 79.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (CRYPTO:VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

