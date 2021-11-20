Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.06

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.06 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 176.55 ($2.31), with a volume of 1765695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.20 ($2.26).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.45) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.45) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 214.82 ($2.81).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 194.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 198.48. The firm has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a PE ratio of -15.60.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

