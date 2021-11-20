Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 3,426 Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter valued at $217,000.

NYSE DEN opened at $79.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.08. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 3.67.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. Analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

