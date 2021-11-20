Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in CONX by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 40,421 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in CONX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 146,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CONX by 581.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter.

CONXU stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. CONX Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

